Screen Design. Supercharged.

Download the plugins Explore Craft
Introducing Craft

Screen Design. Supercharged.

Craft is a suite of plugins to let you design with real data in mind. Manage them via the new Craft Manager for incredibly easy updating.

Screencast

Share the Video

New

Stock

Powered by

Enhance your designs with high-resolution imagery from Getty and iStock.

See how Stock works Learn more

  • Comprehensive

    Millions of the world's best images at your fingertips.

  • Seamless

    Pick an image, select where you’d like it to appear, and you're done.

  • Dynamic

    Powerful search makes it easy to find the perfect photo or illustration.

  • Convenient

    Search, license, and access download history right inside your design environment.

Freehand

A fast, flexible new way to collaborate in real time.

See how Freehand works

  • Infinite

    With unlimited space, there's no limit on the creativity—or variety—of your ideas.

  • Agile

    Sketch or PS; mobile, tablet, or desktop; no matter where you are, capture input in real time.

  • Inclusive

    Freehand is for everyone, and all kinds of projects. Share your designs, then collaborate—live.

Prototype

Build hi-fi prototypes with your real design files.

See how Prototype works

  • Native

    Build clickable prototypes right inside your design environment.

  • Connected

    Sync with a click to send your prototypes to InVision.

  • Interactive

    Link your artboards together with interactive hotspots.

  • Collaborative

    Get rapid feedback from your team in real-time.

Sync

Sync with 1 click from your native design environment.

See how Sync works

  • Immediate

    Seamlessly connect your design and prototyping workflow in just a click.

  • Efficient

    No more drag-and-drop hassle. Less mistakes means less frustration.

  • In-Screen

    Send your work to InVision without ever leaving your design environment.

  • Reliable

    Keep everything in sync using the tools you love and trust most.

Data

The ultimate plugin to bring real data to your design.

See how Data works

  • Relevant

    Pull real content from a range of sources and place it directly in your design.

  • Customizable

    Pull from the web, public APIs, or your own files.

  • Fast

    Accelerate your workflow by placing data with a single click.

  • Powerful

    Pair Data’s power with Craft’s other plugins to supercharge your design.

  • Contextual

    Grab and place text and images from real, live websites.

  • Real

    Use true values, and stop wasting time with Lorem ipsum.

  • Nimble

    Add content to every layer all at once.

  • Efficient

    Place content at lightning speed.

  • Valuable

    Pull true API content into your designs.

  • Robust

    Use the power of real, deep data in every single design.

  • Agile

    Assign specific JSON values to each individual layer.

  • Enterprise-ready

    Use your own organization’s API values for ultra-relevant design.

Library

Cloud-connected design assets for your team.

See how Library works

  • Cloud-connected

    Keep your team's design current with a single source of truth for all assets.

  • Professional

    Generate a stunning style guide based on your design with just a click.

  • Consistent

    Changes to your library design appear in your teammates' design too, so everyone stays up to speed.

  • Custom

    Add specific elements to your style guide based on your unique design.

Duplicate

Forget copy+paste. Perfectly clone any design element at lightning speed with Duplicate.

See how Duplicate works

  • Rapid

    Duplicate design elements quickly and with pixel perfect accuracy.

  • Clean

    No more manual positioning means more uniformity.

  • Countless Changes

    Give your UI a reality check and immediately see if your design elements fit.

  • Contextual

    Choose an exact number of duplicates, or make a live section.

Craft Manager

Using the Craft Manager, you can activate, deactivate, and update all your plugins with ease directly from your desktop.

Exclusive Bundle

Download Craft now

Get all of Craft's plugins—FREE.

Help Center | License | Privacy | Changelog
Close

Sent!

Check your email to grab the plugin files.

Share with your friends

Discover Freehand

A fast, flexible new way to collaborate in real time.

Learn more

Discover Sync

Sync with 1 click from your native design environment.

Learn more

Discover Data

The ultimate plugin to bring real data to your design.

Learn more

Discover Library

Cloud-connected design assets for your team.

Learn more

Discover Duplicate

Forget copy+paste. Perfectly clone any design element at lightning speed.

Learn more

Getting started is simple

Follow these steps to start designing with Craft.

1
In your Downloads folder, double click CraftInstaller.zip to reveal the Craft icon.
2
Open CraftInstaller, click Open to allow install, and select Install Craft Manager.
3
Click the icon in your menu bar, choose Sketch or Photoshop, and click Install.