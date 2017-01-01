See how Freehand works
Features:
Collaboration reimagined—team-wide
Freehand is an entirely new way to creatively collaborate in InVision. Wireframing, planning, design presentations, and feedback—do it all with Freehand.
Simple tools, unlimited creativity
Freehand is built with intuitive tools—like Draw, Write, Sketch, and Comment—and functionality that makes joining in easy and fun.
“Our team has used Freehand as an infinite whiteboard to brainstorm and plan for projects. It’s easy to organize our thoughts, put ideas together, and move things around—saving us a lot of time.”
Caroline Brunschwyler
Sr. UX Researcher at GEICO Digital Experience
Great ideas can come from anywhere
Good design is good for business, and great ideas can come from anywhere in your organization. With Freehand, anyone—and everyone—can contribute.
Better collaboration means better products
Get ideas and insight from your entire team, and discover the true power of creative collaboration company-wide.
Freehand in real life
“I’ve found Freehand so useful and easy that I have been using it with clients on so many projects, from storyboarding videos to design feedback on webpages, to thinking through concepts and ideas for launches and rebrands.”
“Using Freehand just feels natural. It works exactly how you expect it to work, and stays out of your way. Because you can draw directly onto the screens themselves, it’s easy to help your team see exactly what you see.”