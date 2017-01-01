Introducing Freehand

A whole new way to collaborate creatively

Features:

Collaborate

Collaboration reimagined—team-wide

Freehand is an entirely new way to creatively collaborate in InVision. Wireframing, planning, design presentations, and feedback—do it all with Freehand.

Create

Simple tools, unlimited creativity

Freehand is built with intuitive tools—like Draw, Write, Sketch, and Comment—and functionality that makes joining in easy and fun.

“Our team has used Freehand as an infinite whiteboard to brainstorm and plan for projects. It’s easy to organize our thoughts, put ideas together, and move things around—saving us a lot of time.”

Caroline Brunschwyler

Sr. UX Researcher at GEICO Digital Experience

Contribute

Great ideas can come from anywhere

Good design is good for business, and great ideas can come from anywhere in your organization. With Freehand, anyone—and everyone—can contribute.

Present

Better collaboration means better products

Get ideas and insight from your entire team, and discover the true power of creative collaboration company-wide.

Freehand in real life

Design presentation
Alice Lee
Independent illustrator and designer

“I’ve found Freehand so useful and easy that I have been using it with clients on so many projects, from storyboarding videos to design feedback on webpages, to thinking through concepts and ideas for launches and rebrands.”

Feedback
Jon Moore
Designer, Innovatemap and UX Power Tools

“Using Freehand just feels natural. It works exactly how you expect it to work, and stays out of your way. Because you can draw directly onto the screens themselves, it’s easy to help your team see exactly what you see.”

